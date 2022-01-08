UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 8085 posts at upsssc.gov.in – Check salary, last date

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is inviting applications for 8085 Rajyaseva Lekhpal (Revenue Accountant) posts. The last date to apply is January 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Rajyaseva Lekhpal (Revenue Accountant)

No. of Vacancy: 8085

Pay Scale: 5200 – 20200/-

Grade Pay: 2000/-

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 Category Wise Details

UR: 3271

SC: 1690

ST: 152

OBC: 2174

EWS: 798

Total: 8085

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 12 (Intermediate) Exam Pass from recognized board.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

For Gen/ OBC/EWS Category: Rs 25

For SC/ ST Category: Rs 25

For PH Category: Rs 25

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the UPSSSC website upsssc.gov.in.

Important Dates for UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: January 07, 2022

Last date for online application submission: January 28, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: January 28, 2022

Last Date for Correction of Application form: February 02, 2022

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET 2021 Score Card and Main Written Exam.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 Notification: upsssc.gov.in