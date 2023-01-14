UPSSSC PET result 2022 expected soon at upsssc.gov.in; know how to check

The result of the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) to declare soon by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Once released, candidates can download the UP PET scorecard and result by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. UP Preliminary Eligibility Test exam 2022 was conducted on October 15 and October 16, 2022.
UPSSSC is also likely to release the UPSSC final answer key soon. Candidates who qualify for UPSSSC PET will be able to appear for the UPSSSC PET Mains exam. Through this exam, candidates will be recruited for UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B & C posts.
UPSSSC PET Result 2022: How to check
READ: CISF Recruitment 2023: Apply for 706 Assistant sub-inspector posts at cisfrectt.in, know how to apply