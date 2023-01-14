Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UPSSSC PET result 2022 expected soon at upsssc.gov.in; know how to check

UPSSSC conducted the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test exam 2022 on October 15 and October 16, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

UPSSSC PET result 2022 expected soon at upsssc.gov.in; know how to check
File photo

The result of the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) to declare soon by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Once released, candidates can download the UP PET scorecard and result by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. UP Preliminary Eligibility Test exam 2022 was conducted on October 15 and October 16, 2022.

UPSSSC is also likely to release the UPSSC final answer key soon. Candidates who qualify for UPSSSC PET will be able to appear for the UPSSSC PET Mains exam. Through this exam, candidates will be recruited for UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B & C posts. 

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of the UPSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the “Download UPSSSC PET Result 2022” link
  • Enter the login credentials and then tap on the Submit button.
  • Your UPSSSC PET prelims 2022 result will appear on the screen.
  • Download the UPSSSC PET 2022 prelims result and take a printout.

READ: CISF Recruitment 2023: Apply for 706 Assistant sub-inspector posts at cisfrectt.in, know how to apply

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Akash Ambani, wife Shloka throw birthday bash for son Prithvi, high-profile celebs join in; See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.