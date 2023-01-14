UPSSSC PET result 2022 expected soon at upsssc.gov.in; know how to check

File photo

The result of the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) to declare soon by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Once released, candidates can download the UP PET scorecard and result by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. UP Preliminary Eligibility Test exam 2022 was conducted on October 15 and October 16, 2022.

UPSSSC is also likely to release the UPSSC final answer key soon. Candidates who qualify for UPSSSC PET will be able to appear for the UPSSSC PET Mains exam. Through this exam, candidates will be recruited for UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B & C posts.

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of the UPSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the “Download UPSSSC PET Result 2022” link

Enter the login credentials and then tap on the Submit button.

Your UPSSSC PET prelims 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Download the UPSSSC PET 2022 prelims result and take a printout.

