UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2021 Announced: Preliminary Exam to be held on THIS date -Details here

UPSSSC PET Exam 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the dates of the Preliminary Eligibility Test.

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the dates for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) exam to be held in 2021. UPSSSC PET 2021 will be held in August. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the UPSSSC PET examination date in a meeting with the chiefs of the recruitment selection commissions on Friday. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. According to the official notice, UPSSSC PET is scheduled to be conducted on August 20, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts.

A total of 20,73,540 candidates have already applied for the UPSSSC PET 2021. The UPSSSC main is likely to be held in October, after completing the Preliminary (PET 2021) exam in August.

As per the reports, the decision was made after a meeting between the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mr Yogi Adityanath and the Chairman of the Commission Pravir Kumar. The meeting was held to discuss how UPSSSC PET 2021 will be conducted.

UPSSSC PET 2021 will be an offline objective exam. Students will be asked questions from Class 10. The exam time will be 2 hours. There will also be a negative marking of 0.25 marks in the exam.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conclude the application process on June 21 for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 for Group B and C posts. The age limit for this recruitment is between 18 to 40 years.