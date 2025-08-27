UPSSSC PET exam city details 2025 released at uppsc.up.nic.in; get direct link HERE
EDUCATION
UPSSSC PET: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam city details for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates who have applied for the examination can now visit the official website to check and download their exam city information. The UPSSSC PET examination will be held on September 6 and September 7, in two shifts on both days at 48 districts.
Step 1: Visit the official UPSSSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the “Examination / Important Alerts” section.
Step 3: Look for the link titled “Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Exam City Details 2025”.
Step 4: Click on the link and enter the required credentials, including your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Step 5: Your exam city or venue details will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the slip for future reference.
Get the direct link to check your exam city centre HERE.