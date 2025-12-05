UPSSSC PET 2025 result declared at upsssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here

UPSSSC PET 2025 result: The PET score will remain valid for three years.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC PET 2025 result at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their scores using their registration details on the official website. The exam was held on September 6 and 7, and the PET score will remain valid for three years.

UPSSSC PET 2025

This year, over 19 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which serves as the eligibility test for various Group B and C posts across the state. The PET score is valid for three years, allowing successful candidates to apply for multiple government vacancies such as Clerk, Junior Assistant, Forest Guard, Lekhpal, among others.

Steps to check UPSSSC PET 2025 result

Visit the official website - upsssc.gov.in. Click on the “UPSSSC PET Result 2025 / Scorecard” link. Login using Registration Number and Date of Birth. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

