UPSSSC PET 2022 result to be declared soon at upsssc.gov.in, know how to check scores

File photo

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) PET 2022 is expected to be released soon. Candidates can check the result through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in. As per updates, the UPSSSC PET result is likely to be out on November 2. The UPSSSC has released the answer key of the recently held Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET). The UPSSSC PET answer key was released on the Commission's official website at upsssc.gov.in. More than 25 lakh students took the exam, out of the estimated 37 lakh candidates who registered for it.

UPSSSC PET Results 2022: Steps to check result

Step 1- Visit the official website of UPSSSC PET result, upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2- On the home page, click on the Result tab.

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University 2nd merit List to be released TODAY, check latest updates here

Step 3- Login through PET Reg No. or view the result by filling in the details.

Step 4- Fill in the details -- registration number, DOB, Gender, and verification code to see if you made it or not.

Step 5- Download and take a printout for further use.