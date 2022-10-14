Search icon
UPSSSC PET 2022 exam begins tomorrow, check direct link to download admit card

The UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022 has been released on the official website - www.upsssc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:31 PM IST

File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC is all set to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test or UPSSSC PET 2022 on October 15 and 16, 2022. The UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022 has been released on the official website - www.upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Submit the same and download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022. 

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022 Direct Link to Download 

For the uninformed, UPSSSC has revised the exam centre at Lucknow named 'Balika Vidya Niketan Inter College, Bala Kadar Road, Kesarbagh, Lucknow' due to some unspecified reason. 

Now, candidates who were scheduled to the above-mentioned exam centre will have to appear at 'KM, Public Inter College Block-B, Sector-9, Vrindavan Yojna, Awas Vikas Colony, Lucknow' for the UPSSSC PET 2022 exam.

