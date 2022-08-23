Search icon
UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika exam 2022: Registration for over 2000 vacancies to end soon, apply at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Mains exam 2022 registration process to end on August 24 for above 2000 vacancies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:29 PM IST

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika exam 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will end the application process for Mukhya Sevika (Head Servant) Mains exam 2022 on August 24. Interested and eligible candidates can still apply for the Mukhya Sevika Mains exam 2022 for the vacancies at the official website upsssc.gov.in till August 24.

The UPPSC recruitment 2022 drive is aiming to fill as many as 2693 vacancies for the post of Mukhya Sevika in the child development services and nutrition department, Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika exam 2022: How to apply 

Visit the official website of the commission upsssc.gov.in
Click on candidates registration and apply
Apply for the desired post
Fill in the application, upload documents, and pay the fee
Submit and save for future purposes.

