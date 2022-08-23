UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika exam 2022: Registration for over 2000 vacancies to end soon, apply at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika exam 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will end the application process for Mukhya Sevika (Head Servant) Mains exam 2022 on August 24. Interested and eligible candidates can still apply for the Mukhya Sevika Mains exam 2022 for the vacancies at the official website upsssc.gov.in till August 24.

The UPPSC recruitment 2022 drive is aiming to fill as many as 2693 vacancies for the post of Mukhya Sevika in the child development services and nutrition department, Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of the commission upsssc.gov.in

Click on candidates registration and apply

Apply for the desired post

Fill in the application, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes.

