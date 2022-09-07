Search icon
UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 released at upsssc.gov.in: See how and where to check

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 has been released at upsssc.gov.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 06:49 PM IST

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 at the official website-- upsssc.gov.in. The final answer key has been released for series- A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. 

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

  • Visit the website at upsssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the link Answer key link on the homepage
  • Key in your registration and roll numbers
  • The UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The UPSSSC Lekhpal Provisional Answer Key 2022 was released on August 1 and the examination was conducted on July 31 from 10 am to 12 pm. The result is expected to release soon.

