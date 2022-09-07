UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 released at upsssc.gov.in: See how and where to check

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 at the official website-- upsssc.gov.in. The final answer key has been released for series- A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link Answer key link on the homepage

Key in your registration and roll numbers

The UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The UPSSSC Lekhpal Provisional Answer Key 2022 was released on August 1 and the examination was conducted on July 31 from 10 am to 12 pm. The result is expected to release soon.

Read: ICAI CA November Exam 2022 registration to close today, apply at icai.org: Details here