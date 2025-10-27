FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Big update on CJI BR Gavai shoe hurling case: SC declines to initiate criminal contempt against...

UGC warns students against 22 FAKE universities across India, 10 based in Delhi - Complete list here

Jannat girl Sonal Chauhan to make BIG comeback, will be seen in Mirzapur The Film, actress shares FIRST reaction: 'Incredible and game-changing'

Big relief for Vodafone Idea: SC allows Centre to reconsider telecom operator's AGR dues issue

Ranbir Kapoor relies on THIS comfort dish to beat winter chills, his personal chef reveals secret recipe

Women at the Helm: Prikansha Luthra and India's Evolving Defence Landscape

Bihar Election 2025: Muslims hold sway in 53 seats, parties undervalue their strength, how may they assert themselves?

What is 'Green Cess'? This state govt to charge extra fee on vehicles from other states; How it works, what it means

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij to end their 14-year-old marriage? Divorce papers were finalised in.., custody of kids will..

EDUCATION

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 released at upsssc.gov.in, examinations to begin from..., check exam dates here

The UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 has been released, listing exam dates for various posts including Forest Guard, Stenographer, Junior Assistant, and Health Worker. The exams will be held between November 2025 and February 2026. Candidates can download the calendar from the official UPSSSC website.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 03:10 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released its Exam Calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26. The calendar provides a detailed timeline for various recruitment exams scheduled from November 2025 to February 2026, offering candidates clarity on the upcoming exam dates.

The release of the UPSSSC Exam Calendar marks an important step for aspirants preparing for multiple posts, including Forest Guard, Wildlife Guard, Draftsman, Cartographer, Stenographer, Junior Assistant, and Health Worker (Female), among others. With the calendar now available, candidates can plan their preparation more effectively and ensure they are ready for the exams well in advance.

Exam Schedule Highlights

The exams, as per the UPSSSC Exam Calendar, will commence on November 9, 2025, and will run until February 2026. The specific dates for each exam have been outlined, making it easier for candidates to prioritise their study plans according to the timeline. By carefully reviewing the calendar, candidates can avoid any last-minute rush and be better prepared for each exam.

Untitled-design-2025-10-27-T150826-793

Untitled-design-2025-10-27-T150857-497

Accessing the UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26

Candidates interested in the UPSSSC exams can easily access the exam dates by visiting the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in

The UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 is available for download in a PDF format, and it includes the exam dates for various posts across different sectors. Here’s how to download the exam calendar:

Visit the official UPSSSC website: upsssc.gov.in

Navigate to the “Notice Board” section on the homepage.

Look for the link labelled UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26.

Click on the link, and the exam calendar PDF will open.

Download the PDF for future reference.

By downloading the calendar, candidates can keep track of important dates and plan their exam strategy accordingly.

Stay Updated with UPSSSC Exam Dates

The UPSSSC Exam Calendar is a crucial resource for all candidates planning to take the UPSSSC exams in 2025-26. Staying informed about exam dates and preparing in advance will help ensure that no important deadlines are missed. It is strongly advised that candidates check the calendar regularly, as any updates or changes to the exam schedule will be announced through the official notice board.

Candidates should also make sure to check the specific eligibility criteria, syllabus, and exam pattern for their respective posts in order to be fully prepared when the exam day arrives.

The release of the UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025 provides clarity and structure for aspirants planning to appear for the upcoming recruitment exams. With the detailed exam dates now available, candidates can plan their preparation efficiently and avoid unnecessary delays. Whether you are preparing for exams like Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Forest Guard, or Health Worker, the UPSSSC calendar will be your guide to staying on track and making the most of your preparation time.

