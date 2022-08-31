UPSSSC ARO, ASO revised answer key OUT at upsssc.gov.in: Here's how to check

UPSSSC ARO, ASO answer Key 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised answer keys for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO), Assistant Research Officer (ARO) competitive examination 2022 at the official website-- upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC conducted the ASO/ ARO written examination on May 22 and the provisional answer key was released on July 12. The AP TET revised answer key has released the revised objection raised when the provisional answer key.

The revised answer keys have been uploaded for all eight series of question papers. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 904 vacancies for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer.

UPSSSC ARO, ASO 2022 Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

Click on the ASO/ARO answer key link under notice board tab

The answer key will appear on your screen

Check and download the answer keys.

