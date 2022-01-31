UPSRLM Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancy announced at upsrlm.org – Check salary, eligibility

Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UPSRLM) is inviting applications for 1736 Cluster Coordinator, Accountant and other posts at the State, District and Block Levels. The last date to apply is February 25, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsrlm.org.

UPSRLM Recruitment 2022 Details

Block Levels

Post: Cluster Coordinator

No. of Vacancy: 1365

Pay Scale: 12,000 – 25,000/- (Per Month)

District Levels

Post: Accountant

No. of Vacancy: 32

Pay Scale: 10,000 – 15,000/- (Per Month)

Post: District Functional Manager Social Mobalisation & Capacity Building

No. of Vacancy: 19

Pay Scale: 30,000 – 45,000/- (Per Month)

Post: District Functional Manager Micro Finance & Financial Inclusion

No. of Vacancy: 20

Pay Scale: 11,000/- (Per Month)

Post: District Functional Manager Farm Livelihood /Non-Farm

No. of Vacancy: 17

Pay Scale: 18,000/- (Per Month)

Post: District Functional Manager MIS & M&E

No. of Vacancy: 17

Pay Scale: 17,192/- (Per Month)

State Levels

Post: Various State Levels Posts

No. of Vacancy: 12

Pay Scale: 45,000 – 70,000/- (Per Month)

UPSRLM Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Cluster Coordinator: The candidate must have a Graduate Degree from recognized university and 2 years of experience.

Accountant: Candidate must have a Graduate (B. Com) degree from recognized university/ or Diploma in above discipline from recognized university/institute and 2 years of experience.

DFM-SMCB: Candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree in Business Management/ Rural Development/ Rural Management/ Social Sciences /Economics /Sociology/ Anthropology/Social Work OR 2 years PG Diploma in above disciplines and 3 years of experience.

DFM-MFFI: Candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree in Business Management/ Rural Development/ Rural Management/ Social Work/ Sociology/ Economics/ Commerce OR 2 years PG Diploma in above disciplines and 3 years of experience.

DFM-FL-NFM: Candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree in Business Management/ Rural Development/ Rural Management/ Social Work/Sociology/marketing/ International Business/ Economics/ Agriculture and Allied/ Veterinary Science OR 2 years PG Diploma in above disciplines and 3 years of experience.

DFM-MIS-ME: Candidate must have done MCA/ BE/ B Tech (Computer Science/ IT/ M.Sc -CS., ECE) / MBA/ MSW OR Post Graduate Degree Rural Management/ Rural Development, Business Management OR 2 years PG Diploma in the above disciplines and 3 years of experience.

State Levels: Candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree in Rural Development/ Social Work / Agriculture/ Business Administration/ Management and allied discipline/ development studies from recognized university /institute OR PG Diploma in above disciplines from recognized university /institute with at least 55% minimum marks or equivalent grade and 3 to 7 years of experience.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website upsrlm.org OR sams.co.in.

Starting date for online application form submission: January 25, 2021

Last date for online application form submission: February 25, 2022

UPSRLM Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on computer-based test.

UPSRLM Recruitment 2022 Notification: sams.co.in