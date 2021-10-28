UPSESSB TGT 2021: Final result declared, college choice submission begins at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) result for TGT has been declared. The merit list of UPSESSB was released on October 26, 2021 on the official website upsessb.org and on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. The college choice and preference filling registration process have begun for TGT posts. Candidates can fill college choice and preference through the official website of UPSESSB on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

The last date to submit college choice and to download the preference sheets is October 29, 2021.

UPSESSB TGT 2021 examination was held on August 7 and 8. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 12603 teachers in various secondary schools. A total of 7.10 lakh candidates have applied for the recruitment. The examination was conducted for recruitment of Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Social Science, Arts, English, Agriculture, Physical Education etc.

UPSESSB TGT Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on UPSESSB TGT college choice link.

Enter the required details to log in.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout for further use