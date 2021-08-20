UPSESSB releases answer key for PGT recruitment exams on upsessb.org â€“ Direct link

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) answer key for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment exams have been released. The answer keys for 10 subjects have been released by UPSESSB. Candidates can visit the official website of UPSESSB to check the answer key, upsessb.org.

Steps to check UPSESSB PGT answer key 2021:

Visit the official website, upsessb.org

On the homepage, click on the download 'answer key link'

A pdf with answer keys will appear on the screen

Download, take a printout for further reference.

The UPSESSB PGT exam was conducted on August 17, 18. For details on the UPSESSB PGT exam, candidates can visit the website- upsessb.org.

UPSESSB PGT answer key 2021 Direct link: upsessb.org