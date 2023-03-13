UPSC toppers share study plans, motivation quotes and preparation tips for IAS aspirants

File photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in India and you need to crack UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. The first step for a candidate is the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 test. UPSC CSE mains 2023 exam will be held on September 15, 2023 for UPSC IAS preliminary exams qualified candidates. On May 28 at several locations across the nation, the Commission will conduct the preliminary examination this year.

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary exams in 2023 still have about 2.5 months to go. Some Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officials have started utilising the hashtag #UPSC on Twitter to post motivational comments, study plans, preparation tips, previous year's test questions, and much more in an effort to inspire aspirants.

Sharing preparation tips with the aspirants, IAS Officer Tarun Pithode, wrote, “No shortcuts, hard work is the only key. #UPSC.”

No shortcuts, hard work is the only key. #UPSC — Tarun Pithode (@TarunPithode) March 12, 2023

Another IAS officer wrote, “From the memory lane (15.2.2021) Every one has to go through such a phase when you just can’t do anything. In such moments penning down your thoughts is the best way to remain cool. Trust the process. #UPSC #cse #struggle.”

From the memory lane (15.2.2021)



Every one has to go through such a phase when you just can't do anything. In such moments penning down your thoughts is the best way to remain cool.



Trust the process. #UPSC #cse #struggle pic.twitter.com/DWMiPiBjEo — Divyanshu Nigam, IAS (திவ்யான்ஷு) (@nigam_div) March 12, 2023

Another one shares the 12 important mapping sites for UPSC Prelims 2023 for preparations

12 important mapping sites for UPSC Prelims 2023



All these sites were in news.



Soon, more lists will be shared.#UPSC #Geography #prelims2023 pic.twitter.com/5eOc4hm2jj — Dr. Gaurav J. Sontake (@gjsontake) March 3, 2023

The UPSC CSE exam consists of three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Personal Interview round. Practice and revision are the key to success, say many experts.