Education

UPSC topper: This Bihar boy cleared IAS exam with AIR 10, used to study these many hours

UPSC Success story: Satyam Gandhi decided to self-study and secured 10th rank in his first attempt.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Many aspirants give years and years to their civil service preparation. Satyam Gandhi, a native of Bihar, not only passed the civil services exam on his first attempt but also earned an All India Rank. It has become typical to pass the UPSC CSE after two to three tries. He's obtained AIR 10.

In May 2019, while Satyam was still in his third year of graduation, he started his journey toward civil services. Instead of seeking assistance from a coaching facility, he decided to spend 12 hours per day in a private room at home studying. 

He has lived in Bihar for 18 years and wants to give priority to the Bihar cadre for his posting, saying that the first stage has been completed and he now wants to contribute to the rural development of the country in the coming years. He claims to be aware of the issues that the people of Bihar face on a daily basis and wants to assist them.

He advises future hopefuls to spend 10-12 hours every day on self-study. Candidates should clearly define their objectives and set weekly and monthly goals. In addition to literature, his own prepared notes also assisted in passing the test. Through 120 practise exams, Satyam also became aware of his weak points. He took help from internet coaching resources that offered direction for passing the interview round.

The three disciplines that Satyam mentioned as being most important for preparing for the preliminary exams are economics, politics, and history. Along with current affairs, candidates preparing for the preliminary exams should give more attention to these topics. Political science was his optional subject of choice.

