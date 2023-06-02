UPSC topper Ishita Kishore’s marksheet goes viral, check future IAS officer’s marks here | Photo: Twitter

IAS topper Ishita Kishore’s marksheet from her 2022 CSE attempt where she scored AIR 1 has gone viral on social media. The marksheet lists her scores in different tests from general studies and optional to personality test. Her final total came out to be 1094.

Delhi’s Ishita Kishore bagged All-India Rank 1 when UPSC recently announced results for the 2022 Civil Services Exam. Ishita, an alumna of the Delhi University, aced the prestigious exam in her third attempt. Check out Ishita’s viral marksheet below:

Ishita’s individual marks are as follows:

Essay (Paper-I): 137

General Studies-I (Paper-II): 121

General Studies-II (Paper-III): 130

General Studies-III (Paper-IV): 088

General Studies-IV (Paper-V): 112

Optional-I (Political Science & International Relations) (Paper-VI): 147

Optional-II (Political Science & International Relations) (Paper-VII): 166

Written Total: 901

Personality Test: 193

Final Total: 1094



26-year-old Ishita Kishore did graduation at the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), DU. She has worked for the multinational company EY. This was her third attempt. She had failed to qualify for the interview round on the last two attempts. Earlier, her mock UPSC interview had gone viral and got more than a lakh views in just a few hours after the results were announced.