UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's Class 12 marks goes viral, check her scores in different subjects

IAS officer Tina Dabi is a well-known figure in the UPSC community and has a significant following on social media. She achieved national recognition by securing the top rank in the UPSC civil services exam in 2015 on her very first attempt.

Clearing the UPSC exam is a remarkable achievement, as it is known for its difficulty. Many aspirants spend years preparing, and some eventually opt for different career paths. For those striving to succeed and serve the nation, Tina Dabi stands as a symbol of inspiration.

While her UPSC success is widely known, let’s delve into her school years. Tina Dabi was always an outstanding student, consistently achieving academic excellence. She attended the Jesus and Mary School in Delhi.

Reports indicate that Tina Dabi scored an impressive 93 percent in her Class 12 board exams, earning perfect scores in political science and history. She then pursued her undergraduate studies at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. After graduation, she dedicated herself to preparing for the UPSC exam and succeeded in 2015.

After her maternity leave, Tina Dabi, who previously served as the District Collector of Jaisalmer, was appointed as the Commissioner of EGS Rajasthan in Jaipur in May 2024.