UPSC topper IAS Shruti Sharma's marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects

Shruti Sharma is an alumna of the JNU and DU’s St Stephen’s College. She held a stellar academic record since school years, passing out of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Delhi.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS every year. Only a few of them succeeded in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about IAS Shruti Sharma, UPSC CSE 2021 Topper whose marksheet has been going viral on social media.

Shruti Sharma hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. After finishing her schooling at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Delhi, Shruti Sharma attended college in Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College and then went to graduate from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). She then joined the reputed Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy for her UPSC preparation. She prepared rigorously and her journey from a student to an IAS officer is an inspiration for many now.

IAS Shruti Sharma's year of hard work was unsuccessful after she missed her UPSC interview call by just 1 mark. That didn't stop Shruti, though. With the correct attitude and thinking, Shruti saw it as a stepping stone to greater achievement.

In her next attempt, she achieved All India Rank (AIR)-1 by her perseverance and hard effort. At last, her diligence paid off. The girl who had missed out on her interview call for just 1 mark went on to secure AIR-1

https://ibb.co/fdP2LSV

As said before, the marksheet of IAS Shruti Sharma has been going viral on social media. Shruti received 132 marks for the Essay (Paper 1), 135 for General Studies-1 (Paper II), 121 for General Studies-II (Paper III), 139 for General Studies-III (Paper IV), 112 for General Studies-IV (Paper V), 155 for Optional-I (History – Paper VI), and 138 for Optional-II (History – Paper VII). Additionally, the UPSC topper received 139 marks for General Studies-III (Paper IV).