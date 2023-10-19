UPSC topper: IAS officer Tina Dabi’s schedule reveals 11 hours of studying; check her timetable

A UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) preparation calendar that includes Tina Dabi's name in the footnote has gone viral. Check her timetable to know how much she studied to crack the UPSC exam.

One of the national exams with the highest levels of competition is the one for the Indian Administrative Services. The Union Public Service receives thousands of applications each year for the IAS exams. To clear the exam, it requires a student to be very focused and determined as the competition is very high. It would be best if you had a proper schedule and timetable and other things in the proper place to keep the focus and clear the civil services exam.

IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Tina Dabi, who has become well-known over the last six years, frequently makes news for her accomplishments and motivational path. A UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) preparation calendar that includes Tina Dabi's name in the footnote has gone viral, reported News18. Although it is popularly believed to be her schedule, there is no hard proof to support this.

However, let's examine this schedule in more detail. A handwritten schedule is methodically constructed on a blank sheet of paper, establishing a thorough study schedule for the last three months.

It starts at 7 a.m. with waking up and getting ready and ends at 7:30 a.m. with reading the newspaper. Breakfast is served at 8:30 in the morning, followed by a 3-hour study session from 9 to 12 in the afternoon. The day includes a 1-hour slot for current affairs revision from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., followed by lunchtime from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m., there will be a 1-hour break. The day continues with another 2-hour study session from 3 to 5 p.m., then a 3-hour topic revision from 5 to 8 p.m. The day ends with a final 2-hour study block from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. after dinner, set for 8 to 9 p.m. Leisure and social media time is allotted from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m., and the day concludes with sleep at midnight.

A little square box in the top right corner of the page lists the allotment of 3 hours for significant topics, 2 hours for issues of moderate length, and 3 hours for reviewing previously studied topics.

During her first year of graduation, Tina Dabi began her UPSC journey. She passed the UPSC exam in 2015 on her first try, placing her as the top applicant. She completed her training, and in 2016 she was appointed an IAS officer in the Rajasthan cadre.