Headlines

World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintains perfect streak with a convincing 149-run victory over Afghanistan

IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Match 17

'Israel has been badly victimised but truth is that...' says Joe Biden as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

UPSC topper: IAS officer Tina Dabi’s schedule reveals 11 hours of studying; check her timetable

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintains perfect streak with a convincing 149-run victory over Afghanistan

IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Match 17

UPSC topper: IAS officer Tina Dabi’s schedule reveals 11 hours of studying; check her timetable

Stunning inside photos of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RapidX train

7 best films of Sunny Deol, as per IMDb rating

9 dry fruits that may help lose weight naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant once led Vivek Agnihotri's bold film, posed semi-nude for poster, movie was panned for...

Adhura actor Sahil Salathia reveals why he refused Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't think...'

HomeEducation

Education

UPSC topper: IAS officer Tina Dabi’s schedule reveals 11 hours of studying; check her timetable

A UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) preparation calendar that includes Tina Dabi's name in the footnote has gone viral. Check her timetable to know how much she studied to crack the UPSC exam.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the national exams with the highest levels of competition is the one for the Indian Administrative Services. The Union Public Service receives thousands of applications each year for the IAS exams. To clear the exam, it requires a student to be very focused and determined as the competition is very high. It would be best if you had a proper schedule and timetable and other things in the proper place to keep the focus and clear the civil services exam. 

IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Tina Dabi, who has become well-known over the last six years, frequently makes news for her accomplishments and motivational path. A UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) preparation calendar that includes Tina Dabi's name in the footnote has gone viral, reported News18. Although it is popularly believed to be her schedule, there is no hard proof to support this.

However, let's examine this schedule in more detail. A handwritten schedule is methodically constructed on a blank sheet of paper, establishing a thorough study schedule for the last three months. 

It starts at 7 a.m. with waking up and getting ready and ends at 7:30 a.m. with reading the newspaper. Breakfast is served at 8:30 in the morning, followed by a 3-hour study session from 9 to 12 in the afternoon. The day includes a 1-hour slot for current affairs revision from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., followed by lunchtime from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m., there will be a 1-hour break. The day continues with another 2-hour study session from 3 to 5 p.m., then a 3-hour topic revision from 5 to 8 p.m. The day ends with a final 2-hour study block from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. after dinner, set for 8 to 9 p.m. Leisure and social media time is allotted from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m., and the day concludes with sleep at midnight.

A little square box in the top right corner of the page lists the allotment of 3 hours for significant topics, 2 hours for issues of moderate length, and 3 hours for reviewing previously studied topics. 

During her first year of graduation, Tina Dabi began her UPSC journey. She passed the UPSC exam in 2015 on her first try, placing her as the top applicant. She completed her training, and in 2016 she was appointed an IAS officer in the Rajasthan cadre.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt chooses to wear her wedding saree as she receives her Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards

US woman's date night takes an unexpected twist after downing 48 oysters

'Aap India team ko Pakistan to bhejiye..': Shahid Afridi's latest video goes viral, watch

7th pay commission: How much salary will increase after 4% hike in DA? Details inside

Amazon the great indian sale 2023: Get amazing deals on televisions, get up to 47% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE