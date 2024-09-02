UPSC topper IAS Anudeep Durishetty's marksheet goes viral on social media, check his scores in different subjects

Anudeep Durishetty made history by securing the coveted AIR 1 in UPSC CSE 2017.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about Anudeep Durishetty whose remarkable journey serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication and resilience.

After graduating from BITS Pilani and gaining work experience as a software engineer at Google, Anudeep started his UPSC CSE preparations. He felt a strong desire to serve his country, even in the face of a lucrative career, which led him to resign from his job and take on the challenging vocation of a federal servant. His first attempt in 2012 did not work out, and although his second attempt in 2013 got him a job in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), his dream of becoming an IAS official was not realised.

Despite obstacles, Anudeep persevered and tried to pass the UPSC CSE in 2014 and 2015. Even though he had setbacks, these losses strengthened his resolve rather than quenching his enthusiasm. On his fifth try in 2017, Anudeep not only made it into the elite IAS but also won the UPSC CSE 2017 with an AIR 01 score, an amazing feat that he completed without the help of a coach. He is currently Hyderabad's District Collector.

Anudeep Durishetty made history by securing the coveted AIR 1 in UPSC CSE 2017. He scored 1,126 out of 2025 marks. He record for the highest marks ever scored in the UPSC exam.

Anudeep attributes a significant part of his success to support from his family. Their emotional and financial backing played a crucial role in enabling him to focus on his studies and pursue his aspirations. His journey serves as an inspiration, emphasising the values of persistence, familial support, and an unwavering commitment to one's aspirations in the pursuit of excellence in public service.