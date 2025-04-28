Shakti Dubey studied Biochemistry at the undergraduate level and chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects for the exam.

UPSC exams are among the toughest in India, and it is no small feat to crack them, with numerous aspirants taking them each year. Some people have such tough spirits that they end up cracking every exam at every stage. In this article, we will walk you through the journey of Shakti Dubey, the UPSC All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) holder of 2024, whose mark sheet is going viral on social media.

Shakti hails from Naini in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She is a proud graduate of Banaras Hindu University and the University of Allahabad. Her UPSC journey began in 2018, and after years of hard work, she achieved the top rank in 2024. She chose political science and international relations as her optional subjects.

According to the Union Public Service Commission, Shakti scored 51.5% in the exam. She got 1043 marks -- 843 in the written exam and 200 in the personality test -- and cleared the exam on her fifth attempt.

The UPSC merit list is based on a total of 2,025 marks, with 1,750 marks for the written (main) exam and 275 marks for the interview.

The UPSC CSE interviews were conducted from January 7, 2025, to April 17, 2025. One of the most challenging and sought-after exams in India, it opens up positions in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and other esteemed sectors.