From working as receptionist to clearing UPSC exam, know story of IPS Pooja Yadav who left well-paying job in Germany

This is the tale of IPS Pooja Yadav, who was well-settled in abroad but decided to become IPS by cracking India's toughest exam, UPSC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

In every area, from business to administration, women are in positions of leadership and success. The UPSC Civil Services examination is regarded as one of the hardest to clear, but inspiring candidates nevertheless put their perseverance and work ethic to the test every year. However, a select few succeed, motivating others with their tales of achievement.

This is the tale of IPS Pooja Yadav, who accomplished a great deal before rising to the position of the top officer. Pooja Yadav, an IPS officer from the 2018 class, is regarded as one of the nation's most stunning civil servants.

Who is IPS Pooja Yadav?

Born on September 20, 1988, Pooja Yadav attended a school in Haryana for her early education. She holds an M.Tech. in food and biotechnology. Pooja's family was always there for her, but they had limited resources. She worked as a receptionist and offered tuitions to youngsters to cover her expenses as she studied for her MTech and prepared for the UPSC exam.

After finishing her education, she moved to Canada in order to have a steady and respectable income. She relocated to Germany after a few years of employment in Canada. Even though she was living overseas and earning a decent salary, she was still willing to help others from low-income households and contribute to her nation.

She returned to India and began studying for the civil services examination after deciding to follow her passion. Despite her best efforts, Yadav was unable to pass the UPSC civil services exam the first time around. She tried once and failed, but she didn't give up. She put forth more effort and was able to secure AIR 174th on her second try. Pooja Yadav is currently a Gujarat cadre officer. She faced many obstacles on her journey to becoming an IPS officer.

n the year 2021, Pooja Yadav wed Vikalp Bhardwaj, an IAS officer from the 2016 batch. He is an officer in the Kerala cadre, but after getting married to Pooja, he asked to be moved to the Gujarat cadre. In Mussoorie's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), the two people connected. Pooja Yadav uses social media extensively as well.

