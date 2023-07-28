UPSC success story: Meet Rushali Kler, engineer from Punjab who cracked IAS exam with AIR 492, her inspiration was...

Headlines

UPSC success story: Meet Rushali Kler, engineer from Punjab who cracked IAS exam with AIR 492

Education

UPSC success story: Meet Rushali Kler, engineer from Punjab who cracked IAS exam with AIR 492

Rushali Kler, 24, from Jalandhar has secured 492nd rank in the UPSC examination.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

UPSC, NEET and JEE are among the toughest examinations in the country. We frequently read about students who excelled on the JEE exam and even received high salary packages, but quit their professions to pursue their passions and train for the UPSC. Today, let’s take a look at the success story of Rushali Kler, who completed her B.Tech and cleared the UPSC exam on her second attempt. 

Rushali Kler, a 24-year-old who hails from Punjab’s Jalandhar, cleared the UPSC exam and secured the 492nd rank. Kler is a BTech graduate from Chandigarh, Rushali cracked the UPSC on her second attempt.

“My sole aim from my graduation days was to clear the UPSC exam. For this, I had done a lot of hard work with all sincerity and consistency. The preparation was never easy as I followed my academic schedule with utter disciple and dedication,” Rushali told Hindustan Times.

Rushali completed BTech in Electronics and Communication from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh. Her mother, Babita Kler, a Punjab cadre IAS officer, is her inspiration for clearing this examination. “I am hoping to have a choice between IAS and IPS services,” she added.

Her father Steven Kler is a businessman and she has a younger brother, who is studying engineering.

According to The Tribune, Rushali is the third generation of the family to enter bureaucracy. Babita Kler was hired as a PCS officer on compassionate grounds after former IPS officer Gobind Ram was killed in 1990 blast. The CEO of the state health department is Babita, who was elevated to the position of IAS officer.

