UPSC success story: Meet Mangesh Khilari, son of chai stall owner who cracked IAS exam with 396th rank

Mangesh Khilari, who helped his father run their tea shop after finishing college, secured 396th in the 2022 Civil Services Exam.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

The Union Public Service Commission Examination (UPSC), one of the toughest competitive exams, is hard to clear by everyone. Aspirants invest years of effort, patience, passion, and endurance if you want to pass this exam. There isn't a single formula for success. Today, we will discuss Mangesh Khilari in this article because his UPSC success story is interesting.

Mangesh Khilari, who helped his father run their tea shop after finishing college, secured 396th in the 2022 Civil Services Exam.

Mangesh hails from Sukewadi village in the Sangamner taluka of the Ahmednagar district, has spent the last four years studying in Pune. He credits his parents' strong support for the achievement.

Mangesh left his village after completing his Class 10 studies there and relocated to the Sangamner Taluka. He traveled to Pune to get his political science degree.

“I succeeded in the third attempt after reaching the interview stage twice. I lost the rank by only three points last time. I used to study daily for 15-16 hours and stopped using social media,” said Mangesh as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Another aspirant Sagar Kharade said, “I succeeded in the fifth attempt and secured 445th rank.”

Sagar had to get a job since his parents, who run a farm, were in financial trouble. He was unable to pass the UPSC exam though because of his job. In order to study for the examinations, he ultimately had to resign from his well-paying job in 2018.

“I reached the interview stage twice,” he said.

Civil Services Examination 2022 final results of which have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, May 23.

