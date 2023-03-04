Meet IAS Ramya CS, failed 5 times, cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt with AIR 46 (File photo: Facebook)

The UPSC Civil Services exam is undoubtedly is one the toughest exams in India. Aspirants have to go through rigorous study and hard work to crack it. However, there are numerous IAS and IPS officers who cleared the UPSC CSE exam in their first attempts.

But for some aspirants, it took 4-5 attempts to crack the exam. Today, we will tell you about one such IAS officer whose UPSC journey was not that easy. She cleared the UPSC, not in her third or fourth attempt, but in the sixth attempt.

She is IAS Ramya CS who secured AIR 46 in the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) Civil Services Exam in 2021. Ramya CS belongs Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu.

She secured an all-India rank (AIR) 46 in the UPSC Civil Services Exams 2021. At the state level, she has bagged second rank. She has an undergraduate degree in electrical and electronics engineering (EEE).

She graduated from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology. A keen learner, Ramya even completed MBA from IGNOU.

To prepare for the civil service exam, Ramya quit her job at a Bengaluru-based instrumentation company in 2017. She worked there for over 3 years. She did so to follow her true calling, the civil services exam.

However, she took up data entry and data collection jobs to earn while preparing for civil services exams. Finally, after 5 attempts, she cracked the high-profile exam her 6 attempts.

