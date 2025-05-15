It's a dream for countless students across India to crack the highly-competitive Civil Services Examination (CSE), annually conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). But not all of them come from the same background.

It's a dream for countless students across India to crack the extremely competitive Civil Services Examination (CSE), annually conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). But not all of them come from the same background. In fact, many are faced with tremendous challenges as they come from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. And yet, they remain utterly determined to snatch success despite these obstacles. One such example is of Dev Dudeja from Uttar Pradesh. Here's his story.

Prep via online coaching

Dev's father Indra Mohan runs a small tea stall near SM College in Uttar Pradesh's Chandausi, but he never kept his son away from studies. His mother Chandraprabha works as an assistant teacher at a composite school in a nearby village, while younger brother Saket is completing his studies. Dev studied at RK School in Chandausi before completing his graduation and post-graduation from the Delhi University. During his stay in the capital city, Dev began preparing for the UPSC exam via online coaching.

Two failed attempts

Success didn't come easy as Dev failed his first two attempts at the UPSC exam. But in his third attempt in 2024, Dev pulled off something remarkable as he secured an impressive all-India rank of 327.

Dev's success in the UPSC exam has not only made his family but the entire district and state proud of him.