UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

Ayushi Dabas passed the UPSC 2021 after five years of hard work by earning an All India Rank of 48 in 5th attempt.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

Only a few out of a million candidates succeed and clear one of India's most difficult exams, UPSC, after extensive preparation. Many aspirants organise their preparation and devise strategies using the best performers from prior years as motivation.  As the UPSC Main Exam 2023 comes closer, these UPSC success tales keep aspirant candidates motivated.

Every UPSC applicant can learn from 29-year-old Ayushi Dabas' success story. Despite having vision impairment, the woman persisted in making preparations for one of the country's most difficult tests. Ayushi passed the UPSC 2021 after five years of hard work by earning an All India Rank of 48 in 5th attempt.

Ayushi stated with excitement that although she was certain she would pass the test, receiving a rating lower than 50 was an unexpected joy. Dabas finished her education in a private school in her hometown of Rani Khera and went on to earn her degree from Delhi University's Shyama Prasad Mukherji College. She later studied for a Master's in history at the IGNOU. 

While her mother stays at home, her father works in Punjab for a private company. She credited her mother, a senior nursing officer who voluntarily retired from her position in 2020, for her accomplishment. Her mother Asha Rani, 54, expressed her confidence in her daughter's ability to pass the test. 

READ | IAS success story: Meet laborer who used to earn Rs 10 per day breaking stones, cleared UPSC with rank…

Ayushi has been a teacher for the past 10 years, beginning her career as a contract primary school teacher at an MCD institution. She began working as a history teacher in 2019 after passing the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) test. At the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, number 2, Mubarakpur Dabas, she taught history pupils in classes 11 and 12.

She had to work very hard to educate my kids since she is blind. Dabas admitted that although she does it as a profession, teaching is her passion. According to Ayushi, she aspires to work in the field of providing educational opportunities for females and people with disabilities.

Ayushi had studied how to utilise a screen reading program that converts text to audio, in order to be ready for the test. It was now simpler for her to study on her laptop and phone. Ayushi wants to work for learning because she thinks it is a crucial instrument for empowering people.

 

