UPSC reveals how Puja Khedkar gave extra attempts, she not only changed her name but also…

In a startling development, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uncovered a significant flaw in its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that allowed Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar to exceed the permissible number of attempts in the Civil Services Examination (CSE). This revelation follows the Commission's recent decision to revoke Khedkar’s selection as a trainee IAS officer and permanently bar her from future examinations.

The UPSC’s investigation, which reviewed data from over 15,000 candidates between 2009 and 2023, identified Khedkar as an anomaly. According to a UPSC statement, “Barring the case of Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, no other candidate has been found to have availed more number of attempts than permitted under the CSE Rules.”

The core issue lay in the UPSC's SOP, which failed to account for Khedkar’s changes in personal details. Khedkar had altered not only her name but also the names of her parents, complicating the system's ability to track her examination attempts. The Commission acknowledged this procedural oversight and is now taking corrective measures. “The UPSC is in the process of further strengthening the SOP to ensure that such a case does not recur in the future,” the notice stated.

In addition to the exam attempt discrepancy, Khedkar faced accusations of misusing her position as a probationary IAS officer. Reports indicated she sought privileges and perks beyond her entitlements. A criminal case was filed against her in Delhi last week, alleging misrepresentation and falsification of facts.

The UPSC also clarified its limited role in verifying the authenticity of certificates. The Commission’s responsibilities extend only to a preliminary review of documents, focusing on their issuing date, format, and authority, without validating the contents of thousands of certificates submitted annually.

The UPSC’s disclosure highlights significant procedural flaws and raises questions about the integrity of the examination process, prompting a necessary review and strengthening of their operational protocols.