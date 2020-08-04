Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPSC releases final result for civil services 2019 at upsc.gov.in; Pradeep Singh bags top position

Pradeep Singh has topped the UPSC 2019 and Pratibha Verma is the topper among women candidates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2020, 12:31 PM IST

UPSC releases final result for civil services 2019 at upsc.gov.in; Pradeep Singh bags top position
Pradeep Singh bags top position at UPSC 2019

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result for UPSC Civil Service Examination 2019 today on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The commission has released the provisional appointment list for the candidates who have qualified in the Civil Services Exam 2019 and a total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Pradeep Singh has topped the UPSC 2019 and Pratibha Verma is the topper among women candidates.

The list has been released on the basis of the written examination and personality test of the Civil services examination 2019. 

It was first time EWS quota was implemented in the Civil Services Exam and 78 candidates have been selected.

The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld.

The Civil Services exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 31 but has been rescheduled to October 4 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here's the direct link of UPSC Civil Service Examination 2019

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride
Meet Devdatta Nage who plays Lord Hanuman in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush
5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics
In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur
Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi Metro update: DMRC allows passengers to carry sealed bottles of alcohol, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.