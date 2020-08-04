UPSC releases final result for civil services 2019 at upsc.gov.in; Pradeep Singh bags top position

Pradeep Singh bags top position at UPSC 2019

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result for UPSC Civil Service Examination 2019 today on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The commission has released the provisional appointment list for the candidates who have qualified in the Civil Services Exam 2019 and a total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Pradeep Singh has topped the UPSC 2019 and Pratibha Verma is the topper among women candidates.

The list has been released on the basis of the written examination and personality test of the Civil services examination 2019.

It was first time EWS quota was implemented in the Civil Services Exam and 78 candidates have been selected.

The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld.

The Civil Services exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 31 but has been rescheduled to October 4 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

