UPSC releases CSE Prelims 2026 answer key before final result at upsc.gov.in; Check steps to download GS Paper I and Paper II

In a first and major overhaul, the UPSC has for the first time released the provisional answer key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 before the final result has been declared on May 27.

For the first time, UPSC released CSE Prelims 2026 answer key before final result at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has for the first time released the provisional answer key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (CSE) 2026 before the final result has been declared on May 27, Wednesday. With the new change in the central government examination process, candidates can check and download the answer keys for General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2 in PDF format from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The move is aimed at improving transparency for aspirants. The examination was held on May 24, three days before the declaration of provisional result, in two shifts at 2,072 centres in 83 cities in India. Around 67 per cent of the 8.19 lakh registered candidates appeared for the exam.

The central examination agency has moved away from its longstanding practice of releasing the answer keys after the declaration of final results with the latest change. Till now, candidates used to deppend on unofficial keys released by coaching institutes to see their scores. With the new change, UPSC has made the entire process official with publishing the official provisional answers and offering a formal channel for scrutiny.

Commission officials have said that there will be a panel of subject matter experts which will review these submissions before providing the final answer key. But this will be released only after the completion of the entire exam cycle.

UPSC has also allowed candidates to submit objections through the Question Paper Representation Portal as the objection window will remain open for five days, beginning from the third day after the examination and continuing until 6 pm on the seventh day.

Steps to download UPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2026

Step 1. Visit UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, check the "What's New" section or the examination notifications area.

Step 3: Click on the link titled "UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Provisional Answer Key".

Step 4: A new page will open showing links for both papers:

-General Studies Paper-I

-General Studies Paper-II (CSAT)

Step 5: The answer key will open as a PDF file on your screen. Click the download icon to save.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the answer key for easy reference while calculating your estimated score.