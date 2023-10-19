UPSC Recruitment 2024: UPSC exam calendar for 2024 released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2024: The calendar contains information about upcoming examinations and recruitment tests in 2024.
The Union Public Services Commission has released the annual academic calendar 2024 on its official website. The notification lists the information about examination and recruitment tests that will be held in 2024. The notification is available at upsc.gov.in. As per the notification, the prelims exam of UPSC Civil Services and Indian Forest Service (IFS) will be conducted on May 26, 2024. The Civil Services Main Examination will be held from September 20 and the IFS Main Examination will be held from November 24.
UPSC Recruitment 2024: The schedule for upcoming exams is as follows:
- Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024- February 18, 2024
- Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024- February 18, 2024
- CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2024- March 10, 2024
- NDA and NA Examination (I), 2024- April 21, 2024
- CDS Examination (I) 2024- April 21, 2024
- Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024- May 26, 2024
- Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2024- May 26, 2024
- I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2024--June 21, 2024 (The duration of the exams is three days)
- Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024- June 22, 2024 (The duration of the exam is 2 days)
- Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024- June 23, 2024
- Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024- July 14, 2024
- Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024- August 4, 2024
- N.D.A. and N.A. Examination (II), 2024- September 1, 2024
- C.D.S. Examination (II), 2024- September 1, 2024
- Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024- September 20, 2024
- Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024-- November 24, 2024
- S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDC- July 7, 2024