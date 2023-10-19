UPSC Recruitment 2024: UPSC exam calendar for 2024 released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2024: The calendar contains information about upcoming examinations and recruitment tests in 2024.

The Union Public Services Commission has released the annual academic calendar 2024 on its official website. The notification lists the information about examination and recruitment tests that will be held in 2024. The notification is available at upsc.gov.in. As per the notification, the prelims exam of UPSC Civil Services and Indian Forest Service (IFS) will be conducted on May 26, 2024. The Civil Services Main Examination will be held from September 20 and the IFS Main Examination will be held from November 24.

UPSC Recruitment 2024: The schedule for upcoming exams is as follows: