UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies for 71 Scientist, Legal Officer and other posts on upsconline.nic.in, check details

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for 71 posts, including 53 Deputy Architect posts. Interested candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 27, 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details:

Legal Officer: 2 posts

Scientific Officer: 1 post

Deputy Architect: 53 posts

Scientist B: 7 Post

Junior Scientific Officer: 2 posts

Assistant Director of Mines Safety: 2 posts

Director General: 1 post

Administrative Officer: 3 posts

Total posts: 71

Eligibility Criteria: The detailed eligibility criteria is available on the notification PDF

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in.

Click on the Online Recruitment Application for various recruitment posts options

Read the instructions carefully and get yourself registered

Fill out the form, and uploadthe required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take its printout for future reference

UPSC Recruitment 2023: notification

Candidates must use any bank or net banking service to pay a charge of Rs. 25. Candidates who are women are not required to pay the application fee. For male Gen/OBC/EWS candidates, there is no "Fee Exemption" option. "Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor may the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection," said the official statement. The Group 'A' officials that work for the Government of India are all recruited by the top central recruitment body in India, known as UPSC. Candidates can visit upsc.gov.in, the recruiting campaign's official website, for additional information.