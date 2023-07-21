UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies for 71 Scientist, Legal Officer and other posts on upsconline.nic.in, check details

Headlines

Byju’s evades fresh setback in ‘unplanned town hall’ with over 5,000 tuition centre employees

Meet Padma Bhushan awardee Anna Rajam Malhotra, the first woman IAS officer of India

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Specially-abled dog receives custom wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz, viral video melts hearts

Who will be CSK captain after MS Dhoni’s retirement? Ambati Rayudu reveals top pick; not Ben Stokes, Jadeja

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Byju’s evades fresh setback in ‘unplanned town hall’ with over 5,000 tuition centre employees

Meet Padma Bhushan awardee Anna Rajam Malhotra, the first woman IAS officer of India

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you are not losing belly fat

Diabetes tips: 8 breakfast foods to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

HomeEducation

Education

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies for 71 Scientist, Legal Officer and other posts on upsconline.nic.in, check details

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 27, 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for 71 posts, including 53 Deputy Architect posts. Interested candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 27, 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details:
Legal Officer: 2 posts 
Scientific Officer: 1 post 
Deputy Architect: 53 posts 
Scientist B: 7 Post 
Junior Scientific Officer: 2 posts 
Assistant Director of Mines Safety: 2 posts 
Director General: 1 post 
Administrative Officer: 3 posts 
Total posts: 71

Eligibility Criteria: The detailed eligibility criteria is available on the notification PDF  

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online

  • Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in. 
  • Click on the Online Recruitment Application for various recruitment posts options 
  • Read the instructions carefully and get yourself registered 
  • Fill out the form, and uploadthe required documents 
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form 
  • Take its printout for future reference

UPSC Recruitment 2023: notification

Candidates must use any bank or net banking service to pay a charge of Rs. 25. Candidates who are women are not required to pay the application fee. For male Gen/OBC/EWS candidates, there is no "Fee Exemption" option. "Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor may the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection," said the official statement. The Group 'A' officials that work for the Government of India are all recruited by the top central recruitment body in India, known as UPSC. Candidates can visit upsc.gov.in, the recruiting campaign's official website, for additional information.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most expensive Indian TV show has budget higher than Brahmastra, Baahubali; it's not Bigg Boss, Suryaputra Karn, Naagin

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani get Ranveer Singh’s ‘respect’ in event of their Rs 918000 crore firm's partner brand

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

Tony Bennett, legendary Grammy-winning singer, passes away at 96

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE