UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for Supervisor and other posts at upsc.gov.in, check pay scale here

Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Supervisor and other posts. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is May 12, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Soil Conservation Officer: 2 posts

Additional Assistant Director: 3 posts

Scientist ‘B’: 1 post

Supervisor Inclusive Education District: 3 posts

Pay Scale:

Assistant Soil Conservation Officer: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Additional Assistant Director: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Scientist ‘B’: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Supervisor Inclusive Education District: Level- 09 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Soil Conservation Officer: Master’s Degree in Agronomy or Agriculture with Agronomy as a subject or Agricultural Chemistry or Soil Science or Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Economics or Agriculture Botany or; Master’s Degree in Botany or Forestry or Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Master’s Degree in Agronomy or Agriculture with Agronomy as a subject or Agricultural Chemistry or Soil Science or Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Economics or Agriculture Botany or; Master’s Degree in Botany or Forestry or Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. Additional Assistant Director: Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Chemical or Marine or Production or Industrial or Instrumentation or Civil Engineering or Architecture or Textile or Textile Chemistry or Textile Technology or Computer Science or Electronics & Communication of a recognized University /Institutes.

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Chemical or Marine or Production or Industrial or Instrumentation or Civil Engineering or Architecture or Textile or Textile Chemistry or Textile Technology or Computer Science or Electronics & Communication of a recognized University /Institutes. Scientist ‘B’: Master's Degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Pharmacology or Pharmacy or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all three years of a bachelor of Science from a recognised University or institute

Master's Degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Pharmacology or Pharmacy or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all three years of a bachelor of Science from a recognised University or institute Supervisor Inclusive Education District: Master Degree from recognized university. (ii) B.Ed (Special Education) OR B.Ed (General Education) with one year Diploma in Special Education or Two years Diploma in Special Education or Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education OR B.Ed (General Education) and Post Graduate Professional Certificate in Special Education OR PG Diploma in Special Education (Mental Retardation) OR PG Diploma in Special Education (Multiple Disability: Physical and Neurological) OR PG Diploma in Special Education (Locomotor impairment and Cerebral Palsy) OR Secondary Level Teacher Training Course in Visual Impairment OR Senior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf OR BA B.Ed in Visual Impairment (iii) Registration with Rehabillitation Council of India (RCI)

Application Fees

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 25 in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

How to apply: Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in.

