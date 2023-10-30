UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 46 Assistant Director and other posts at upsc.gov.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is November 16, 2023.

Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Assistant Director and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is November 16, 2023. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is November 17, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III: 7 posts

Pay Scale: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Director: 39 posts

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Professor: 1 post

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Senior Lecturer: 3 posts

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Selection Process

An interview will come after the recruitment test to determine the final candidate. When a candidate is chosen through a Recruitment Test (RT) and interview process, they must meet the minimal requirements for their category during the interview phase.

Application Fees

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 notification