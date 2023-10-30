Headlines

Meet actress who became superstar after her debut film, then gave 50 flops, worked with top actors, she is now…

Viral video: Salman Khan reduced to 'bystander' as Cristiano Ronaldo hugs other celebs, fans quip, 'bhai feels humbled'

Navi Mumbai airport update: Adani has invested over Rs 8000 crore so far, first of four terminals to open in…

Isha Ambani led Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm launches new affordable fashion brand, aims to take on Tata-backed Zudio, Urbanic

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 46 Assistant Director and other posts at upsc.gov.in

'Crime against humanity' Kerala gov. Arif Mohammed Khan reacts on the blasts that shook the state

Shocking! 9 dead and several injured in train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh

B12 deficiency: 7 signs of low Vitamin B12

Lesser known facts about India

7 non-dairy calcium-rich foods for healthy bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Tejas box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner refuses to take off, earns Rs 1.25 crore

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 46 Assistant Director and other posts at upsc.gov.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is November 16, 2023.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Assistant Director and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is November 16, 2023. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is November 17, 2023.  

Vacancy Details
Specialist Grade III: 7 posts
Pay Scale: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Director: 39 posts
Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Professor: 1 post
Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Senior Lecturer: 3 posts
 Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Selection Process
An interview will come after the recruitment test to determine the final candidate. When a candidate is chosen through a Recruitment Test (RT) and interview process, they must meet the minimal requirements for their category during the interview phase.

Application Fees
Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 notification

