Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New Job vacancies for Consultant post, apply at upsc.gov.in before this date, check details

The last date to apply is April 30, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New Job vacancies for Consultant post, apply at upsc.gov.in before this date, check details
File photo

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications from candidates who are retired or to be retired by April 30 from any Ministry/Department of the Government of India for preparation of a panel for engagement as Consultant. The last date to apply is April 30, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 12 vacant posts in the organisation.  

UPSC Consultant Vacancy 2023
Consultant: 12 posts

UPSC Consultant Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Consultant Educational Qualification: Candidate should have retired as PPS (L-11)/ PS (L-8)/ PA (L-7) or at equivalent level from any Ministry/ Department in the Central Govt. Check the detailed notification.

How to Apply

Candidates will have to send the filled-up application form to Deputy Secretary (ADMN), R.No, 11, Annee Building (Ground Floor), Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan road, New Delhi- 110069. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Last Date to apply: April 30, 2023

UPSC Consultant Recruitment 2023: Notification Here 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 14 in Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.