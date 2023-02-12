UPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 73 Assistant Controller and other posts, know how to apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Assistant Controller and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to register is March 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organisation.
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Foreman (Aeronautical): 1 post
Foreman (Chemical): 4 posts
Foreman Computer (IT): 2 posts
Foreman (Electrical): 1 post
Foreman (Electronics): 1 post
Foreman (Metallurgy): 2 posts
Foreman (Textile): 2 posts
Deputy Director: 12 posts
Assistant Controller: 47 posts
Labour Officer: 1 post
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees
Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.
How to apply: Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC Recruitment 2023: notification
