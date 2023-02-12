UPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 73 Assistant Controller and other posts, know how to apply

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Assistant Controller and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to register is March 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organisation.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Foreman (Aeronautical): 1 post

Foreman (Chemical): 4 posts

Foreman Computer (IT): 2 posts

Foreman (Electrical): 1 post

Foreman (Electronics): 1 post

Foreman (Metallurgy): 2 posts

Foreman (Textile): 2 posts

Deputy Director: 12 posts

Assistant Controller: 47 posts

Labour Officer: 1 post

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

How to apply: Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in.

Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Click on the ‘UPSC Recruitment 2023 for various posts’ link against advt 3/2013.

A PDF will be open

Click on the ‘apply online’ tab

It will take you to the application form

Fill up the application form along with all the required details

The application form will be displayed

Download UPSC Recruitment 2023 application form

UPSC Recruitment 2023: notification

