UPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 73 Assistant Controller and other posts, know how to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 73 Assistant Controller and other posts, know how to apply
File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Assistant Controller and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to register is March 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organisation.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Foreman (Aeronautical): 1 post
Foreman (Chemical): 4 posts
Foreman Computer (IT): 2 posts
Foreman (Electrical): 1 post
Foreman (Electronics): 1 post
Foreman (Metallurgy): 2 posts
Foreman (Textile): 2 posts
Deputy Director: 12 posts
Assistant Controller: 47 posts
Labour Officer: 1 post

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

How to apply: Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in. 

  • Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in
  • Click on the ‘UPSC Recruitment 2023 for various posts’ link against advt 3/2013.
  • A PDF will be open
  • Click on the ‘apply online’ tab
  • It will take you to the application form
  • Fill up the application form along with all the required details
  • The application form will be displayed
  • Download UPSC Recruitment 2023 application form 

UPSC Recruitment 2023: notification

