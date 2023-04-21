UPSC Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for Consultant posts at upsc.gov.in, check last date here

File photo

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission to con conclude the recruitment process soon for Consultant posts, applications from candidates who are retired or to be retired by April 30 from any Ministry/Department of the Government of India for preparation of a panel for engagement as Consultant can apply. The last date to apply is April 30, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 12 vacant posts in the organisation.

UPSC Consultant Vacancy 2023

Consultant: 12 posts

UPSC Consultant Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Consultant Educational Qualification: Candidate should have retired as PPS (L-11)/ PS (L-8)/ PA (L-7) or at equivalent level from any Ministry/ Department in the Central Govt. Check the detailed notification.

How to Apply

Candidates will have to send the filled-up application form to Deputy Secretary (ADMN), R.No, 11, Annee Building (Ground Floor), Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan road, New Delhi- 110069. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Last Date to apply: April 30, 2023

UPSC Consultant Recruitment 2023: Notification Here