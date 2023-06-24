Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check eligibility

The last date to apply is June 29. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 113 posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check eligibility
File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conclude the applications process soon for Assistant Professor, Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer, Specialist Grade III, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is June 29. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 113 posts in the organisation.

Application fee: Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

How to apply: Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in. 

UPSC recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in
  • Click on the “One-time registration (OTR)” link and create a registration profile
  • Apply for the post, fill details and upload the required documents
  • Pay the fee and submit the form
  • Take a printout for future reference

UPSC recruitment 2023: Notification

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp may soon allow you to pin a message in chats and groups
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.