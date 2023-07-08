UPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 71 Deputy Architect and other posts, apply at upsc.gov.in

File photo

USPC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Deputy Architect and various posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 71 vacancies in the organisation. The last date to register is July 27, 2023.

USPC Recruitment 2023: Number of Vacancies

Legal Officer: 2 posts

Scientific Officer: 1 post

Deputy Architect: 53 posts

Scientist ‘B’: 7 posts

Junior Scientific Officer: 2 posts

Assistant Director of Mines Safety: 2 posts

Director General: 1 post

Administrative Officer: 3 posts

USPC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

“The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage,” the official notice reads.

Candidates from OBC and SC/ST groups are eligible for age-relaxation provisions. While OBC applicants may receive a relaxation of up to three years, SC/ST candidates may receive a relaxation of up to five years. Candidates who are SC, ST, or OBC must present a caste certificate in the required format.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of UPSC.

2. Select the link for Deputy Architect recruitment

3. Select the option for new login.

4. Complete the application form by providing the required information.

5. Make the fee payment.

6. Click on submit.