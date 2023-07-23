Headlines

Education

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is August 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 56 vacancies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 07:52 AM IST

UPSC recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting online applications for the recruitment of Aeronautical Officer, Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer, Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II, Scientist ‘B’, and Assistant Geophysicist posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is August 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 56 vacancies.

Vacancy Details
Aeronautical Officer: 26
Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 01
Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II: 20
Scientist ‘B’: 07
Assistant Geophysicist: 02

Application fees
The application fee of Rs 25 has to be paid by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.  

UPSC recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit upsconline.nic.in
  • Click on the “One-time registration (OTR)”  link
  • Create a registration profile
  • Apply for Advertisement No. : 14/2023 posts
  • Enter the details, upload the documents and pay the fee
  • Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

UPSC recruitment 2023: notification

