UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check last date

The last date to apply is June 29. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 113 posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Assistant Professor, Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer, Specialist Grade III, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is June 29. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 113 posts in the organisation.

Application fee: Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

How to apply: Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in. 

UPSC recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in
  • Click on the “One-time registration (OTR)” link and create a registration profile
  • Apply for the post, fill details and upload the required documents
  • Pay the fee and submit the form
  • Take a printout for future reference

UPSC recruitment 2023: Notification

