UPSC Recruitment Test 2023: Exam dates released for various posts at upsc.gov.in

The drug Inspector in the Drugs Control Department, GNCTD recruitment test will be held on August 19, 2023.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the dates for the UPSC recruitment exam for various posts. The exam date notice for various posts is available on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

According to the UPSC official notice, Drug Inspector in the Drugs Control Department, GNCTD recruitment test will be held on August 19, 2023 in a single shift – from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. The exam will be objective-type questions with multiple choices of answers.

The Assistant Architect in CPWD recruitment test will be held on August 19 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The examination will be an offline pen and paper-based test.

Junior Translation Officer in EPFO, Min. of Labour and Employment and Junior Translation Officer in ESIC, Min. of Labour and Employment recruitment test will be conducted by UPSC on August 20, 2023 in a single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The combined recruitment test for Junior Time Scale Grade of CLS Consisting the Posts of ALC (Central) - AWC (Central) - ALWC (Central) - Assistant Director, Ministry of Labour and Employment will be conducted on August 20, 2023, in a forenoon session- from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question. The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.