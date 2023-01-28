Search icon
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Administrative Officer and other posts, check official notification here

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

File photo

Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Administrative Officer and other posts. The application process will begin today (January 28). The last date to apply is February 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill 10 posts in the organisation.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Marketing Specialist or Economist: 1 post
Archivist (Oriental Records): 1 post
Administrative Officer: 8 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application fee:
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

How to apply: Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Official notification 

READ: India Post Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 40889 GDS posts, check last date and other details

