UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Assistant Engineer and other posts at upsc.gov.in, check official notification here

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is till June 15, 2023.

Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Assistant Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is till June 15, 2023. 

Vacancy Details

  • Scientist -B (Electrical): 1 post
  • Assistant Engineer: 9 posts
  • Specialist Grade III: 6 posts
  • Junior Ship Surveyor-Cum Assistant Director General: 1 post
  • Junior Research Officer: 3 posts

Application Fees
The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- [excepting SC/ST/Female candidates who are exempted from payment of fee] either by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using net banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

How to apply: Candidates must apply through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Official notification

