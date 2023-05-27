UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Assistant Engineer and other posts at upsc.gov.in, check official notification here

File photo

Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Assistant Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is till June 15, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Scientist -B (Electrical): 1 post

Assistant Engineer: 9 posts

Specialist Grade III: 6 posts

Junior Ship Surveyor-Cum Assistant Director General: 1 post

Junior Research Officer: 3 posts

Application Fees

The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- [excepting SC/ST/Female candidates who are exempted from payment of fee] either by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using net banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

How to apply: Candidates must apply through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Official notification