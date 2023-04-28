Search icon
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application process for Consultant posts to end this week at upsc.gov.in, details here

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 12 vacant posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

File photo

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission to end the application process soon for Consultant posts, applications are invited from candidates who are retired or to be retired by April 30 from any Ministry/Department of the Government of India for preparation of a panel for engagement as Consultant can apply. The last date to apply is April 30, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 12 vacant posts in the organisation.  

UPSC Consultant Vacancy 2023
Consultant: 12 posts

UPSC Consultant Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Consultant Educational Qualification: Candidate should have retired as PPS (L-11)/ PS (L-8)/ PA (L-7) or at equivalent level from any Ministry/ Department in the Central Govt. Check the detailed notification.

How to Apply

Candidates will have to send the filled-up application form to Deputy Secretary (ADMN), R.No, 11, Annee Building (Ground Floor), Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan road, New Delhi- 110069. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Last Date to apply: April 30, 2023

UPSC Consultant Recruitment 2023: Notification Here 

