UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for various posts - Check details of vacancy, age limit, application fees

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various posts in Union ministries and government departments. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the same via the official website - upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 14, 2022. A total of 28 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - 8 posts

Assistant Director Grade-II (Economic Investigation) - 15 posts

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - 2 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) - 3 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - 40 years of age

Assistant Director Grade-II (Economic Investigation) - 30 years of age

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - 50 years of age

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) - 33 years of age

For other details, refer to the link given below.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Interested and eligible candidates can pay the application fee of Rs 25 either by "remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card," according to the official notification.

Exemption of paying the application fees for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.