UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 67 Assistant Geophysicist, other posts, check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Geophysicist and others. Candidates will be able to apply for the same through UPSC's official website - www.upsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is till May 12, 2022, and the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till May 13, 2022. A total of 67 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Assistant Chemist: 22 Posts

Assistant Geophysicist: 40 Posts

Assistant Director: 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer: 1 Post

Senior Lecturer: 1 Post

Sub Divisional Engineer: 2 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the vacant posts can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details through the OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION LINK HERE.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 either by;

Remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash

By using the net banking facility of the SBI

By using a visa/master credit/debit card

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Check the official website of UPSC for more details.