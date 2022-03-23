UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 45 posts - Check direct link, eligibility criteria, steps to apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is looking for interested and eligible candidates for the position of System Analyst, Assistant Editor (Telugu), Photographic Officer, Scientist 'B' (Toxicology), and other posts. The online application process is all set to begin soon on the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application is March 31, 2022.

The last date for printing a completely submitted online application is April 1, 2022. A total of 45 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Assistant Editor (Telugu): 01

Photographic Officer: 01

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology): 01

Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering): 04

Driller-in-Charge in Central Ground Water Board: 03

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical): 23

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics): 01

System Analyst: 06

Senior Lecturer (General Medicine): 01

Senior Lecturer (General Surgery): 01

Senior Lecturer(Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases): 01

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Editor (Telegu)

(i) Degree from a recognised university

(ii) Degree or Diploma in Librarianship from a recognised university or institution.

Experience required;

(i) About five years' practical experience in a reliable capacity in a library of standing.

(ii) Command over the Telugu language.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 - either by sending money to any SBI branch or by using a facility of the SBI or by utilising a visa/master credit/debit card.

The fee will be exempted for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates from all communities.

No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Candidates can apply for the recruitment drive through the online website - www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications through any other mode will not be accepted.