Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies invited for various positions at upsc.gov.in - Last day to apply TODAY

The UPSC application fee is Rs 25 but candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category or women candidates don't have to pay anything

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies invited for various positions at upsc.gov.in - Last day to apply TODAY

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various positions such as Senior Administrative Officers, Assistant Employment Officers, Sub-Regional Employment Officers and Assistant Professors.

All interested candidates can apply for these positions on UPSC's official website - www.upsc.gov.in. Notably, today, February 10, is the last date to apply for these positions till midnight. 

The number of vacancies available for hire is: 

- Senior Administrative Officer: 08 posts
- Assistant Employment Officer: 01 post
- Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer on Special Duty: 01 post
- Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 04 posts

The application fee for the UPSC recruitment 2022 is Rs 25 but candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category or women candidates do not have to pay anything. 

Interested candidates can look up the website for more crucial information. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.