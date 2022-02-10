UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies invited for various positions at upsc.gov.in - Last day to apply TODAY

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various positions such as Senior Administrative Officers, Assistant Employment Officers, Sub-Regional Employment Officers and Assistant Professors.

All interested candidates can apply for these positions on UPSC's official website - www.upsc.gov.in. Notably, today, February 10, is the last date to apply for these positions till midnight.

The number of vacancies available for hire is:

- Senior Administrative Officer: 08 posts

- Assistant Employment Officer: 01 post

- Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer on Special Duty: 01 post

- Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 04 posts

The application fee for the UPSC recruitment 2022 is Rs 25 but candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category or women candidates do not have to pay anything.

Interested candidates can look up the website for more crucial information.